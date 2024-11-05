Diana Giraldo elected to Fort Myers City Council

The Fort Myers City Council will be getting a new member.

Diana Giraldo has defeated Jacquelyn McMiller for a seat on the council. Giraldo replaces Johnny Streets, who is retiring after many years on the council.

Current council member Liston Bochette currently holds a narrow lead over challenger Cindy Banyai.

With all the precincts reporting, Bochette is leading by about 1 percent. However, provisional ballots have not been counted in this contest.