Diana Giraldo elected to Fort Myers City Council

WGCU
Published November 5, 2024 at 8:46 PM EST
Ward 2 City of Fort Myers City Council Candidate Diana Giraldo
Courtesy of Diana Giraldo
/
Diana Giraldo
Ward 2 City of Fort Myers City Council Candidate Diana Giraldo

The Fort Myers City Council will be getting a new member.

Diana Giraldo has defeated Jacquelyn McMiller for a seat on the council. Giraldo replaces Johnny Streets, who is retiring after many years on the council.

Current council member Liston Bochette currently holds a narrow lead over challenger Cindy Banyai.

With all the precincts reporting, Bochette is leading by about 1 percent. However, provisional ballots have not been counted in this contest.
