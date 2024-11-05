© 2024 WGCU News
Incumbent Greg Steube defeats challenger Manny Lopez

WGCU
Published November 5, 2024 at 7:45 PM EST

Republican Greg Steube won reelection. The Associated Press declared him the winner just after the polls closed.
Steube defeated Democrat Manny Lopez.
With 90% of votes in at 8:30 p.m., Steube had 63.6% or 275,872 votes to Lopez's 36.3% and 159,553 votes.
Representative Steube serves the 17th District which includes Charlotte, parts of Lee and Sarasota counties. He’s an Army veteran who served in both houses of the Florida state Legislature. He’s a member of the Freedom Caucus and the Republican Study Committee.
Tags
Elections 2024 WGCU NewsElection 2024