The Lee County School Board is getting a new member, one endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Vanessa Chaviano easily won election to a seat on the seven-member board.

Chaviano defeated Sheridan Chester by more than a 2 to 1 margin.

Three people who ran on conservative platforms were elected to the Lee County School Board two years ago. Now Chaviano joins them, and they could make a conservative majority on the board.