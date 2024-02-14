Feb. 20 deadline to change party affiliation or register

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, February 20. This applies to all Florida counties.

Because Florida is a closed primary state, only voters who are registered with a political party may vote for their party’s candidate in the primary election. In other words, a Republican may vote only for a Republican in the primary, and an Independent voter may not vote in the primary. This year, there will not be a Democratic presidential primary in Florida because there is only one name on the ballot, President Biden.

The primary election will take place March 19. And once again, the deadline to register to vote or to change your party affiliation is February 20. For more information, contact your County’s Supervisor of Elections.

Lee County

Collier County

Hendry County

Charlotte County

Glades County

Sarasota County

Manatee County

Check the status of your voter registration here.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.