Southwest Florida candidate forums planned this coming week

The League of Women Voters chapters of Lee County and Sanibel are hosting forums for candidates to share their views on key issues.

The forums will host candidates that will be on the ballot for the Aug. 20 primary election.

WGCU has compiled the events, and will update the following list as more forums are scheduled.

Cape Coral

Cape Coral City Council Districts 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7. Monday, July 8, 2024, 5:30-7:00 p.m., registration at 5 p.m. Cape Coral Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral. In-person and virtual.

Lee County

Candidate Forum for Lee County Commission Districts 3 and 5. Tuesday, July 9, 2024, 6-7:30 p.m. (registration 5:30pm) Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers.

LWVLee Combined Candidate Forum for Lee County Commission Districts 3 and 5, and Lee County School Board Districts 2, 3, and 7. Thursday, July 11, 2024, 6-8 p.m. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers. In-person and virtual.

Fort Myers

Fort Myers City Council Wards 2 and 4. Thursday, July 11, 2024, 6-8 p.m. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Boulevard, Fort Myers. In-person and virtual.

