July 22: Primary voter registration, party affiliation update deadline
The deadline to register to vote or update your party affiliation for the 2024 Primary Election is July 22.
Florida is a Closed Primary State. This means that only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidate in a Primary Election.
Citizens can register to vote or update their voter information at their Supervisor of Elections office such as www.CollierVotes.gov orhttps://www.lee.vote/, or may do so in person at one of their county's Supervisor of Elections office locations:
Collier County (register here):
- Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples FL 34104
- Satellite offices (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday):
- North Collier Government Services Center - 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples FL 34109
- Heritage Bay Government Services Center - 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples FL 34120
Lee County (register here):
- Main Office, Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, 2480 Thompson St, 3rd Floor, Fort Myers, 33901
- Bonita Springs Branch Office, Bonita Common, 25987 S Tamiami Trail, #105, Bonita Springs, 34134
- Cape Cora Branch Office, John E. Manning Lee County Government Complex, 1039 SE 9th Ave, Suite 100, Cape Coral, 33990
- Lee County Elections Center, South Fort Myers Branch Office, 13180 S Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, 33907
- Lehigh Acres Branch Office, 600 Homestead Rd S, #9, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
Hendry County (register here):
- LaBelle Office: 25 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle
- Clewiston Office: 1100 S. Olympia St., Clewiston
Charlotte County (register here):
- Englewood Annex, Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL. 34224
- Main Office, Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL. 33950
- Murdock Annex, Charlotte County Administrative Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL. 33948
Sarasota County(register here):
- Sarasota, Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236
- Venice, Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice, FL 34293
Glades County (register here):
- 998 US Hwy 27 South - Moore Haven, Florida 33471
DeSoto County(register here):
- 201 E. Oak Street, Suite 104, Arcadia, FL 34266
Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline, but are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.
For more information regarding your voter registration status, visit www.CollierVotes.gov or call (239) 252-VOTE (8683).
