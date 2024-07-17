July 22: Primary voter registration, party affiliation update deadline

The deadline to register to vote or update your party affiliation for the 2024 Primary Election is July 22.

Florida is a Closed Primary State. This means that only voters who are registered members of a political party may vote for their respective party’s candidate in a Primary Election.

Citizens can register to vote or update their voter information at their Supervisor of Elections office such as www.CollierVotes.gov orhttps://www.lee.vote/, or may do so in person at one of their county's Supervisor of Elections office locations:

Collier County (register here):



Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples FL 34104



Satellite offices (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday):



North Collier Government Services Center - 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples FL 34109



Heritage Bay Government Services Center - 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples FL 34120

Lee County (register here):



Main Office, Melvin Morgan Constitutional Complex, 2480 Thompson St, 3rd Floor, Fort Myers, 33901



Bonita Springs Branch Office, Bonita Common, 25987 S Tamiami Trail, #105, Bonita Springs, 34134



Cape Cora Branch Office, John E. Manning Lee County Government Complex, 1039 SE 9th Ave, Suite 100, Cape Coral, 33990



Lee County Elections Center, South Fort Myers Branch Office, 13180 S Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers, 33907



Lehigh Acres Branch Office, 600 Homestead Rd S, #9, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

Hendry County (register here):



LaBelle Office: 25 E. Hickpochee Ave., LaBelle



Clewiston Office: 1100 S. Olympia St., Clewiston

Charlotte County (register here):



Englewood Annex, Mac V. Horton West County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL. 34224



Main Office, Charlotte County Historic Courthouse, 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda, FL. 33950



Murdock Annex, Charlotte County Administrative Building, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL. 33948

Sarasota County(register here):



Sarasota, Terrace Building, 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236



Venice, Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S Tamiami Trail, Room 114, Venice, FL 34293

Glades County (register here):



998 US Hwy 27 South - Moore Haven, Florida 33471

DeSoto County(register here):



201 E. Oak Street, Suite 104, Arcadia, FL 34266

Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline, but are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.

For more information regarding your voter registration status, visit www.CollierVotes.gov or call (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

