It's Carter vs. Henning for Collier School Board, District 4

Incumbent Erick Carter is running against Tom Henning for the District 4 position on the Collier County Public School Board.

Carter says that he wants the Board to continue the good work it has been doing.

“We want to continue the great grade that we’ve had, since 2017—I was first on the board in 2016—we've been an A school district,” said Carter. “We want to keep that, moving forward. Additionally, there was some debt prior to me getting on the board, from the last big boom in Collier. We want to get that paid in full, and we’re scheduled to have that paid off by the year 2026, while at the same time paying cash for three new schools, saving the taxpayers over $120 million.”

Tom Henning is running against Carter. Henning was a Collier County Commissioner from 2000 to 2016. He believes the primary task at hand is to stop the overtaxation of the public.

“The present board, mainly the two incumbents, are hoarding money unnecessarily,” said Henning. “They have approximately $600 million that is not going to be spent in the near future. Some of it will be, but the majority of it will not. Their budget is ...expenses are overestimated and revenue is underestimated.”

The election will take place during the primary, meaning early voting is available through August 17, and regular voting is August 20.

