Primary election will decide Collier County Commissioner District 3 seat

There are four candidates in the race for Collier County Commissioner District 3, and the position will be decided in the primary election.

The incumbent is Burt Saunders, who has been on the Commision for 8 years. He says that his experience helps get things done.

"Having served in the Florida Legislature for 10 years, Florida House and the Florida Senate, I have experiences that have been very beneficial to Collier County,” said Saunders. “So, for example, the development of a veteran’s health care community. I'm still working on that project, still trying to get federal funding for that project. I have $50 million in the bank for it, but it was because of my knowledge from having served in the legislature on how to make that type of a project work that we have that possibility here in Collier County.”

One of his opponents is Frank Roberts, who sums up his priorities this way:

“To me, it's getting the infrastructure up to par with where our population is at,” Roberts said. “You know, Naples and Collier County have experienced tremendous growth in the recent time period. And some of the projects previously like, what immediately comes to mind is Vanderbilt Beach Road extension, were put down the road due to whatever issues, and we're now reaping the popular the consequences of having, you know, some projects delayed with a population boom at the same time.”

Also on the ballot is Tag Yarnell, a Collier County native.

“On this whole campaign, I've already always talked to everyone about the interplay between traffic growth and in infrastructure, and how they're all interrelated, and how we got it wisely managing, and look at where developments are going and how things are being developed, and make sure we have the infrastructure in place as well,” said Yarnell.

A fourth candidate, John C. Johnson, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Early voting takes place through August 17 and the primary is Tuesday, August 20. For more information, go to WGCU.org and Colliervotes.gov.

