Lee County commissioners pass resolution on abortion amendment despite claimed misinformation

Lee County joined Collier and other Florida counties Tuesday when it voted on a resolution denouncing Amendment 4 as vague and deceptive.

Florida voters will decide in November if abortion care after six weeks of pregnancy should be enshrined in the state’s constitution.

Municipal governments are creating and passing non-binding resolutions against the amendment that spread false information such as anyone would be able to perform abortions and abortions would be legal even at time of birth.

During two hours of public input, dozens of people such as Joyce Campana called out the commissioners saying the board, through the resolution, were being deceptive — not the amendment itself.

“The amendment does not state that health-care providers do not have to be licensed. That's just made up," Campana said. "...Your action is not educational, but it's misleading to the public. It is not about public health, but politics."

Board chairman Mike Greenwell defended the decision to weigh in on on the voter-driven amendment. “This resolution does not change anyone's ability to vote. It simply would be a resolution saying, 'Please read it. Please look at it.' I think the language is vague for a reason, and I would not consider myself a leader if I didn't stand up. “

The vote was 4 to 1 with Commissioner Ray Sandelli voting against it.

