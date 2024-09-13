Watchers of debate in Dunbar not favorable to former president

About 60 people watched the Tuesday night debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris at the Boyd’s Community Center in Dunbar.

Local fraternity and sorority chapters as well as community organizations organized and sponsored the event. Those who watched and listened to the lively debate shared their thoughts and reactions.

Levon Simms said: “It was a person who’s knowledgeable then you had a stand-up comedian. Yeah, Donald Trump is a stand-up comedian. He couldn’t explain himself, she rattled him and he just kinda went off on a tangent.”

“It was funny...To me there are like a lot of men that feel like a woman can lead. But I hope that this has helped them to see that she’s looking out for them as well," said Vanessa Davis.

“I mean how many questions did he actually answer? They would ask him a specific question and he’d talk about something else. To me, it’s just throwing shade," said Nancy Kelley Simms.

Yvonne Powe said, “I think that Kamala Harris has the hand up in this debate. I think that former President Trump is as we all thought in the past, unhinged.”

“I think there was a lot of energy in the room. Definitely a lot of engaged people in the room. “This is my personal opinion, I think after you watch the debate, you’re either with one candidate or the other. I think it’s very clear where they both stand," said Martin Byrd.

“I think that we have to really serious about this voting…and it’s a serious matter. We really need to vote. After tonight’s debate, it’s very clear where he stands and where she stands. I don’t believe Trump is bring factual, I believe that Kamala Harris is doing just what she set out to do, get her policies and her plan to the United States," said Linda Clare.

No matter the takeaway from the debate, the true victor will be determined at the ballot box. Community groups on both sides are making their final push to get voters to make their voice heard at the ballot box.

