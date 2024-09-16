North Port seeking voter approval on loans to fund large projects

One of the most unusual elections in Southwest Florida is taking place this fall in Sarasota County.

The City of North Port is asking for authority to take on debt to pay for large projects, such as buildings, roads, bridges and emergencies. The debt referendum is on the November ballot in North Port.

It's hard for today's consumer to imagine having to pay cash to buy a house — no mortgage allowed. Or to buy a new car without financing. And yet North Port is not allowed to take on any major debt.

It's been that way since the original city charter in 1959: No bond issues allowed, it's pay as you go for major expenditures.

North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher says growth is making the situation frightening.

"We kind of see the financial cliff ahead of us, if we don't react and do something now," Fletcher said.

That something is to ask voters to change the charter, and allow taking on debt up to $15 million a year for each large project. Anything over $15 million would require another voter approval at a special or general election.

The city also could borrow to respond to officially declared local, state or national emergencies, or if public health or safety are threatened — for example, if the water system broke down.

The referendum requires 50 percent plus one "yes" votes to pass.

Tammy Murphy says she's lived in North Port 18 years ... and will vote no.

"I think too many business people have gone into office and they take care of themselves," Murphy said. "They're going to put the money where they want it, not where it needs to go."

North Port is one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. The population is about 94,000, spread out over 100 square miles. North Port says it's the only city, out of 411 in Florida, that cannot borrow money for large projects.

Paul Fabrie says the city needs to borrow to pay for a new police station and other infrastructure.

"It'd be in our best interest to have the funds available so we can get a new station and make the town better for everybody," Fabrie said.

The federal government deficit is running about $35 trillion, so asking citizens to okay borrowing money could be awkward. City Manager Fletcher notes that North Port never could run up a huge deficit, nor could it print money as the national government can.

"The longer you put things off the more they will cost you," he said. "We want to keep debt off our current residents and spread it to taxpayers who ae coming tomorrow and into the future, so they can participate to keep our city strong."

Eleven-year North Port resident Jerry Dano said he'll vote no, arguing the city should keep using money from taxes.

"You've got to spend within your means. Like I do," he said.



If voters approve North Port could start borrowing one day after election results are certified.

