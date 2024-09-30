Voter registration deadline for the 2024 General Election is October 7
With the Oct. 7 general election registration deadline nearing, those registered are encouraged to update voter information, like name and address.
This can be done at an in-person office or on a county Supervisor of Elections website to avoid delays at the polls.
Collier County
Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples
Satellite offices: North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples and Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples
Lee County
South Fort Myers: 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
Lehigh Acres: 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres
Bonita Springs: 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs
Cape Coral: 1039 SE 9th Ave, Cape Coral
https://www.lee.vote
Charlotte County
Main office: 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda
Englewood: 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood
Port Charlotte: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte
https://www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov
Sarasota County
Sarasota: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
Venice: 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice
North Port: 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Glades County
Main office: 998 US Hwy 27 S, Moore Haven
Hendry County
LaBelle: 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle
Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia Street Suite 504, Clewiston
https://www.hendryelections.org
Manatee County
Main office: 600 301 Blvd. W Suite 108, Bradenton
Highlands County
Main office: 580 South Commerce Avenue Room A201, Sebring
Okeechobee County
Main office: 304 NW 2nd Street Room 144, Okeechobee
https://www.voteokeechobee.com
Monroe County
Main office: 5200 College Rd, Key West
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.