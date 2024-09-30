© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voter registration deadline for the 2024 General Election is October 7

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 30, 2024 at 6:19 PM EDT
File
/
WGCU

With the Oct. 7 general election registration deadline nearing, those registered are encouraged to update voter information, like name and address.

This can be done at an in-person office or on a county Supervisor of Elections website to avoid delays at the polls.

Collier County

Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples

Satellite offices: North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples and Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples

https://www.colliervotes.gov

Lee County

South Fort Myers: 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers
Lehigh Acres: 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres
Bonita Springs: 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs
Cape Coral: 1039 SE 9th Ave, Cape Coral
https://www.lee.vote

Charlotte County

Main office: 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda

Englewood: 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood

Port Charlotte: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte

https://www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov

Sarasota County

Sarasota: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
Venice: 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port: 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

https://www.sarasotavotes.gov

Glades County

Main office: 998 US Hwy 27 S, Moore Haven

https://www.voteglades.com

Hendry County

LaBelle: 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle

Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia Street Suite 504, Clewiston

https://www.hendryelections.org

Manatee County

Main office: 600 301 Blvd. W Suite 108, Bradenton

https://www.votemanatee.com

Highlands County

Main office: 580 South Commerce Avenue Room A201, Sebring

https://www.votehighlands.com

Okeechobee County

Main office: 304 NW 2nd Street Room 144, Okeechobee

https://www.voteokeechobee.com

Monroe County

Main office: 5200 College Rd, Key West

https://www.keyselections.org

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Elections Election 2024WGCU News
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff