Voter registration deadline for the 2024 General Election is October 7

With the Oct. 7 general election registration deadline nearing, those registered are encouraged to update voter information, like name and address.

This can be done at an in-person office or on a county Supervisor of Elections website to avoid delays at the polls.

Collier County

Main office: 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples

Satellite offices: North Collier Government Services Center, 2335 Orange Blossom Dr, Naples and Heritage Bay Government Services Center, 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples

https://www.colliervotes.gov

Lee County

South Fort Myers: 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres: 600 Homestead Rd S #9, Lehigh Acres

Bonita Springs: 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs

Cape Coral: 1039 SE 9th Ave, Cape Coral

https://www.lee.vote

Charlotte County

Main office: 226 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda

Englewood: 6868 San Casa Drive, Englewood

Port Charlotte: 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte

https://www.soecharlottecountyfl.gov

Sarasota County

Sarasota: 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Venice: 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Rm 114, Venice

North Port: 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

https://www.sarasotavotes.gov

Glades County

Main office: 998 US Hwy 27 S, Moore Haven

https://www.voteglades.com

Hendry County

LaBelle: 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle

Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia Street Suite 504, Clewiston

https://www.hendryelections.org

Manatee County

Main office: 600 301 Blvd. W Suite 108, Bradenton

https://www.votemanatee.com

Highlands County

Main office: 580 South Commerce Avenue Room A201, Sebring

https://www.votehighlands.com

Okeechobee County

Main office: 304 NW 2nd Street Room 144, Okeechobee

https://www.voteokeechobee.com

Monroe County

Main office: 5200 College Rd, Key West

https://www.keyselections.org

