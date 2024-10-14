It's Work v. Benarroch for District 81 Representative

Florida’s District 81 looks very different than it did last election, and the candidates do too. Before Nov. 7, 2022, Florida’s District 81 covered Belle Glade in the middle of the state and parts of Lake Okechobee, and extended east into Palm Beach County.

After a redistricting, District 81 is firmly in Collier County now, covering Naples and Marco Island. Specifically, it reaches north to Naples Park, east to Golden Gate, bordered by Collier Boulevard or County Road 951. To the south, it includes Marco Island, Goodland, and Isles of Capri.

The two candidates for state representative are Yvette Benarroch and Charles Work.

Bennaroch, 54, of Marco Island, is the Republican candidate. She is a past president of Moms for Liberty in Collier County, and is endorsed by Congressman Byron Donalds.

She says she decided to run so that people she calls “regular people” are heard from:

“I don't think that regular people have a voice,” she said. “And I think the American dream is becoming a nightmare. I've been here 20 years in this district, so I know my district very well, and I want to make sure that I can preserve the American Dream for future generations and also preserve it for those that are already retired, with fixed income, and because I see they're struggling. So that's mainly what made me run.”

One of her priorities is affordable housing in the district.

“We need to make sure we find ways for builders to be able to build in this area some workforce housing,” said Bennaroch. “As we know, our county has probably the highest impact fees, so we need to make sure we work with at the local level, with the commissioners.”

The Democratic candidate for the seat is Charles Work, 84, of Naples. He has been a lifelong Republican, but says that he was horrified at where he saw the Republican party going, and stepped up as the Democratic candidate.

“I'm a moderate,” said Work. “I like to say that the Republican Party left me. I believe in facts, and the truth, and in civility. and that would guide me if I should happen to be elected in this battle.”

Among his priorities, Work says that number one is to limit government interference in women’s healthcare. He refers here to Amendment 4 in the election.

“I want to restore women's right to health care. Now, if the amendment passes and it gets 60%, which I hope it will...if it doesn't pass, then I would work to repeal this six-week ban on abortions that we now are suffering under,” Work said.

Early voting begins October 26 through November 2. Election Day is November 5. For more information, check your county’s supervisor of Elections website.

