No opposition candidates for Estero council means village's March election is canceled

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 22, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
Mrs. Gemstone via Flickr

The Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office says that the March 4 regular election in the village of Estero is canceled.

The county elections office says each candidate for Estero Village council in Districts 1, 2 and 6 was unopposed after the close of the candidate qualifying period on Jan. 17, resulting in an uncontested election. No other positions were up for a vote in the village.

The candidates for those positions are:

District 1: Joanne Ribble
District 2: Jeff Hunt
District 6: James C. Ward

For more election information, visit WWW.LEE.VOTE.

