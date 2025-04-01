April showers bring May flowers, but spring also brings cane toad breeding season. The toxic amphibians have become the “poster child” for the vast array of invasive species that have turned Southwest Florida into their makeshift home. We hit the trails with a group that specialized in hunting dangerous animals to help protect family pets. Then Dr. Jerry Jackson, host of WGCU’s With the Wild Things, took us into the world of invasive plants by showing us some dangerous invaders he found right in his own backyard.

Toxic Toads: On the Hunt for Invasive Invaders | WGCU News