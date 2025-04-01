© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toxic toads: On the hunt for invasive invaders

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published April 1, 2025 at 4:24 AM EDT

April showers bring May flowers, but spring also brings cane toad breeding season. The toxic amphibians have become the “poster child” for the vast array of invasive species that have turned Southwest Florida into their makeshift home. We hit the trails with a group that specialized in hunting dangerous animals to help protect family pets. Then Dr. Jerry Jackson, host of WGCU’s With the Wild Things, took us into the world of invasive plants by showing us some dangerous invaders he found right in his own backyard.

Toxic Toads: On the Hunt for Invasive Invaders | WGCU News
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsWith the Wild ThingsCane ToadsAmphibiansAnimalsPlantsInvasive Species
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News