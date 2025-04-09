Lakes Park boardwalk section to temporarily close for maintenance

Sections of the boardwalk at Lakes Park in Fort Myers will be temporarily closed for maintenance May 1 through mid-September.

The closure will include the boardwalk to the west of Whistle Stop Ice Cream and the marina area. However, the ice cream shop will remain open throughout the maintenance period.

The project is part of ongoing improvements to enhance safety and accessibility at Lakes Park. The planned timeline, weather permitting, is:



April 15-30 – Mobilization and staging of equipment and materials.

May - June – Renovation of boardwalks

July - August – Work on boardwalk and the concession area.

September – Final wrap-up, with anticipated project completion by mid-September.

For safety and efficiency, the entire project area will remain closed throughout the construction period rather than reopening sections as they are completed. This will allow crews to complete the work more quickly and with minimal disruption.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

