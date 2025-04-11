Prescribed burn planned today on 900-acre CREW area in Collier Co.

The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a 900-acre prescribed burn in the Corkscrew Regional Ecosystem Watershed Management Area in Collier County today.

The burn unit is in the CREW Management Area and is 6 miles east of I-75 and just north of Bonita Beach Road. Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn marked on the accompanying map.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled. Learn more about District burns and other land management strategies.

