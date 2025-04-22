Rookery Bay exhibit stresses interaction between art and the environment

Friends of Rookery Bay and the art program at Florida Gulf Coast University will host a “Wildlife and Wild Places in SWFL” collaborative art reception Thursday, May 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center (300 Tower Road, Naples). Admission to the reception is complimentary but registration is requested at rookerybay.org/events.

Inspired by the work of Friends of Rookery Bay and their mission, students at FGCU created original photographs and sculptures. “These artworks were aimed at connecting viewers with Southwest Florida’s dynamic coastal environment and celebrate the long-standing relationship between art and environmental stewardship,” says Athan Barkoukis, executive director with the Friends of Rookery Bay.

These artists were enrolled in either the History of Photography course (taught by Professor Hannah Harley) or Sculpture II course (taught by Professor Steve Hughart). “Through this collaboration, we’re seeing real world integration of what we teach in the classroom and how it can be applied to the communities in our Southwest Florida region,” said Harley. Artists participated voluntarily in this public exhibition and found their inspiration through different plant life, birds, reptiles, ecosystems and landscapes throughout the region.

The exhibition is on display until August 1 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays with admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 4-12. Learn more at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.