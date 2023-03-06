Sanibel opens additional beach access locations and boat ramp

Beach parking opened Monday on Sanibel at Bowman’s Beach Park, 1700 Bowman’s Beach Road and at Gulf Side City Park, 2001 Algiers Lane.

A Sanibel beach parking permit or a $5/hour parking fee, is required to park at one of the beach access parking areas.

The Sanibel boat ramp and boat/trailer parking at 888 Sextant Drive also opened Monday with rules for use of the ramp changed:



The boat ramp will be open to permit-holders-only on weekends and Holidays.

On weekdays it is open to the public (non-permit holders) for a $40 daily fee.

There is no beach access at the Sanibel Boat Ramp at this time.

Commercial use of the boat ramp is prohibited.

Fines for violations at the boat ramp are $250.



Sanibel beach parks and parking opened previously includes:

Blind Pass Beach Park, 6497 Sanibel-Captiva Road

Tarpon Bay Road Beach Park, 205 Tarpon Bay Road

For those headed to Sanibel beaches here’s what to expect:

Hurricane debris may still be present on the beach, in the water, or buried beneath the sand.﻿

Shoes are recommended.

You may encounter uneven terrain.

Swim at your own risk.

Click here for current Florida Health Lee County information concerning Red Tide.

Facilities and beach accesses are limited (you may need to walk further than you used to).

Trespassing on private property is prohibited.

Respect posted wildlife areas and dune vegetation.

A beach or boat ramp parking permit can be obtained at the Sanibel Recreation Center, Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays (Starting March 7).

The Beach or Boat Ramp Parking Permit Application Form can be downloaded online.

To avoid delays in obtaining a permit, please fill out the form in advance of traveling to the Recreation Center and be certain to have the required documentation with you.

Beach patrons cannot park their vehicles on City streets. Violators will be fined $150.

