Resident, builders, and city meet to discuss new Bonita Springs development

Residents met with representatives from Barron Collier Companies, Pulte Homes, and the City of Bonita Springs this week to learn more about a development of 350 homes slated to be built on a former golf course in Bonita Springs. The site is between Old 41 and Rte. I-75, and is bordered by Cockleshell Dr., Maddox Ln., and Paradise Rd. At the meeting, which took place at the Bonita Springs Fire Department, residents were able to look at schematics of the planned development and ask questions about drainage, construction schedules, clearing of trees and shrubs, and virtually anything that concerned them.

Len O’Brien was there to learn more about the project and what the area around his house might look like when it’s finished:

“I’m just wondering what they mean by a lake, the definition of a lake. Will it be filled year round? Will it be just a deep retention pond? What exactly are they talking about?” O’Brien asked.

Joyce Bolt was at the meeting for a couple of reasons.

“The traffic is my main concern, because it’s terrible as it is, with the landscaping trucks and things, you can’t get through. The second thing I’m concerned about is them ripping down all the foliage and filling in the lake, and all the wildlife,” said Bolt. “What’s going to happen to all that?”

The next informational meeting will take place in 3-4 months, according to Nick Casalanguida of Barron Collier Companies.

If you’d like to join the informational list, email: kjohnson@kmjlandconsulting.com.