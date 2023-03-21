Native plant walks, halted by Ian, resume at Sanibel City Hall

Native plant walks in Sanibel will resume to show how vegetation has recovered after Hurricane Ian.

The tour will include information on proper planting and care of vegetation. The Vegetation Committee of Sanibel encourages planting native plants because they are easy to maintain and good for the environment.

Registration is not required and attendees should meet at the main entrance to City Hall, 800 Dunlop Road. Tours begin on March 23 at 9 a.m. and will continue throughout April.

For information about the native plant walks, including tour dates, email san.dnr@mysanibel.com or call (239) 472-3700.

