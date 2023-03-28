Bradenton regains Tree City listing after destruction from Nicole, Ian

After sustaining the destructive effects of hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Bradenton officials were happy to find recently that their city would regain being listed as a Tree City USA.

“The city is excited to once again be designated as a Tree City USA," Greg DeLong, the City's Assistant Director of Planning & Community Development, said. "Coming off of Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole, where the City lost many trees, this honor goes out to all of our residents, businesses, city leadership, staff and the City Tree & Land Preservation Board, who have all taken it upon themselves to preserve and enhance the natural beauty of Bradenton.”

The news came to DeLong in a recent email from the Arbor Day Foundation: "On behalf of the Arbor Day Foundation, congratulations on earning recognition as a 2022 Tree City USA. Residents of your community should be proud to live in a place that makes the planting and care of trees a priority, and you should be proud of a job well done!"

The email was the culmination of the work of many people who wanted to help Bradenton regain the designation lost during the COVID pandemic.

The City and the Tree & Land Preservation Board will also be participating again in the Arbor Day Foundation's tree giveaway on April 22. Details on the give-away will be released later.

To certify as a Tree City USA a city needs to meet these four standards within a calendar year:

Standard 1 requires that a city have a tree committee or urban forestry department. For many cities, the tree committee is a sub-committee of an existing commission. Standard one identifies the people, or department, who are responsible for the policies and procedures related to your city’s publicly owned trees, such as those along roadways and in parks.



Standard 2 requires that a city have a tree care ordinance. No city needs to regulate tree care or tree removal off of private property to meet this Standard. Clear, thoughtful public tree ordinances clarify liability issues, determine who has the authority to act on behalf of your city trees, and can provide some legal protection when tree-related lawsuits occur.



property to meet this Standard. Clear, thoughtful public tree ordinances clarify liability issues, determine who has the authority to act on behalf of your city trees, and can provide some legal protection when tree-related lawsuits occur. Standard 3 requires a $2 per capita expenditure on tree care and an annual urban forestry plan. This Standard is all about keeping records and being accountable to your city residents. It is a way of showing how your city proactively manages it trees for the safety of its residents and beauty of the city. This expenditure goal doesn’t need to be a line item in a city’s budget. Volunteer time, contracted services for tree care and removal can also be included, as can the costs of leaf pick up and tree-related software purchase.



Standard 4 requires an Arbor Day celebration and proclamation. Your city does not have to do this on National Arbor Day, but any time during the calendar year.



Bradenton has won Growth Awards from the National Arbor Day Foundation in 1997, 2000, 2002, 2004 2007, 2008, 2011 and 2013 for programs and projects beyond maintaining the four Tree City USA standards.

