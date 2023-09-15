© 2023 WGCU News
U.S. Department of Agriculture Awards $1M Grant to Cape Coral

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
The City of Cape Coral will use a $1 million USDA urban reforestation grant to plant trees in numerous parks and greenspaces across the City in all seven Council Districts.

The United States Department of Agriculture is sending $1M in green to Cape Coral to help spread that color throughout the city in the form of urban reforestation.

The $1 million grant is part of a larger USDA project, Investing in America, which invests money to expand access to trees and green spaces in communities and neighborhoods nationwide. The USDA selected Cape Coral because the City is working to increase equitable access to trees and green spaces and their many benefits.

The City of Cape Coral will use the money to plant trees in numerous parks and greenspaces across the City in all seven Council Districts.

Cape Coral will also hold workshops and volunteer tree-planting days annually to foster broad community engagement. The project will promote the cultural and social benefits of trees while reducing the effects of climate change.

Trees make a difference. Studies show that communities with access to trees and green spaces are associated with improved health outcomes, reduced crime, lower average temperatures, and an influx of other kinds of investments and new economic opportunities.

Through funding from the Inflation Reduction Act, the Forest Service is making historic investments in boosting the Nation’s tree cover in urban, suburban, and rural communities nationwide. The USDA selected 385 grant proposals and funded proposals in all 50 states, two U.S. territories, three U.S. affiliated Pacific islands, and several tribal communities.

