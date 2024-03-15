On St. Patrick’s Day, designate a driver, don’t push highway luck

As many Florida visitors and residents enjoy Spring Break and St. Patrick's Day this weekend, the Florida Highway Patrol reminds everyone to celebrate responsibly.

To ensure everyone's safety, it is important not to take risks and to plan ahead by designating a driver to ensure everyone arrives alive.

Historically, citations issued for driving under the influence (DUI) and open-container violations are at their highest during March. St. Patrick's Day is the day in March when crashes with fatalities and serious bodily injuries reach their peak.

NOTE: Days listed reflect the day St. Patrick's Day fell on in the corresponding year.



Remember, under Florida law, driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, chemical substances, or controlled substances is one offense, proved by impairment of normal faculties or an unlawful blood alcohol or breath alcohol level of .08 or above. The penalties upon conviction are the same, regardless of how the offense is proven.

Drinking and driving is a serious issue that can lead to dangerous and potentially fatal consequences. It is important to always plan and designate a sober driver or use a ride-sharing service if you plan on drinking. Remember that alcohol impairs your ability to drive, and even one drink can affect your judgment and reaction time.

THE FIVE SIGNS OF IMPAIRMENT:

Under the influence of alcohol and drugs, drivers can experience:



A slow reaction time.

Limited short-term memory functions.

Decreased hand-eye coordination.

Weakened concentration.

Difficulty perceiving time and distance.

Don't find yourself in a pinch this St. Patrick's Day. Enjoy the festivities responsibly, and don't push your luck. Driving impaired puts you and everyone else on the road in danger.

Visit FLHSMV's Impaired Driving webpage for more information on the types of impairment, campaign resources, data, and more.

