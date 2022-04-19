Francisco Alvarado

A Naples-based charity aimed at supporting the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty is making strides toward its mission. The Robert. L Zore Foundation holds football tournament fundraisers and a regular concert series. They give out educational scholarships and say they’ve raised $100,000 toward the construction of a fallen officers’ memorial in Collier County. But the organization has failed to meet state and federal requirements to solicit donations and to maintain its tax-exempt status. Now the state has opened an investigation.

Listen • 6:55