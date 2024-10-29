Fresh Take Florida
Democrats fielded candidates for every legislative seat; some live hundreds of miles from districts where they're runningIn at least eight House races and two Senate races statewide those Democratic candidates don't live in the legislative districts where they are running, according to recent voter registrations, candidate filings and other government records. In some cases, they live hundreds of miles away from the voters they are courting, and many have struggled to raise enough money to compete credibly against Republicans.