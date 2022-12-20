Belle Glade gets state funds for stormwater improvements

The City of Belle Glade will received $291,732 to conduct planning and design for stormwater improvements throughout the community's downtown area.

The funds are part of of more than $7.1 million in awards announced Tuesday by Governor Ron DeSantis for nine Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund program.

Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the RIF program provides funding to facilitate the planning, preparing, and financing of infrastructure projects in rural communities, which encourages job creation, capital investment, and the strengthening and diversification of rural economies.

Eligible activities for the program include improvements to public infrastructure for industrial or commercial sites, upgrades to or development of public tourism infrastructure, improvements to access and availability of broadband internet service, and improvements to inadequate infrastructure that has resulted in regulatory action.

Other communities and their awards include:



City of Apalachicola ($300,000) — to conduct planning and design for improvements to the City’s stormwater conveyance system.

City of Gretna ($3,501,840) — to extend water, sewer, and roadway infrastructure for a new manufacturing business in an underdeveloped commercial site.

Hardee County ($235,000) — to conduct planning and design for significant sewer improvements within Pioneer Park.

City of Lawtey ($300,000) — to complete the first phase of the City’s design effort to upgrade its municipal water distribution system.

City of Macclenny ($905,000) – to extend the City’s water and sewer utilities to allow business development in an underdeveloped area and serve the local elementary school.

City of Palatka ($555,518) — to replace aged and failing potable water lines along an economic corridor to support economic activity and retain 15 jobs.

Suwannee County ($764,601) — to extend sewer infrastructure to support a new hotel and businesses at the I-10 interchange.

Town of White Springs ($300,000) — to conduct Town-wide water system improvements, including water main and service replacements, extensions, and upgrades.

