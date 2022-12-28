Lee Tax Collector puts 'Edison' to work in redesigned website

A new web site for the Lee County Tax Collector puts into play an artificial intelligence customer service agent called Edison.

The launch of the newly redesigned website, LeeTC.com, features a cleaner, more modern design with easier navigation for customers and one click access to all services, including paying online.

In addition, customers can interact with Edison, who is available to answer questions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

No more searching through multiple links to find information, just type your question in the chat and Edison will answer in a matter of seconds. The more questions he’s asked, the smarter he gets.

Tax Collector Noelle Branning said the department is thrilled with the results.

“This new website, along with Edison, takes the customer experience to a whole new level,” Branning said. “Stakeholder feedback told us we needed to overhaul our website, so information is easier to find, and we listened. In addition, adding Edison gives customers a fun and informative way to interact with us, which is not something normally experienced on a government website.”

The Lee County Tax Collector’s Office partnered with Vectra Digital, a Southwest Florida digital marketing agency, for the design and development of the website. Founded in 2017, Vectra has been ranked 63rd in the Inc 5000 in 2021 and named a 2019 GrowFL Company to Watch.