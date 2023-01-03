© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

DeSantis sworn in to begin second term as Florida's governor

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published January 3, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, is sworn by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, left, to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Looking on is DeSantis' wife Casey, second from right, and their son Mason.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, is sworn by Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz, left, to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Looking on is DeSantis' wife Casey, second from right, and their son Mason.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Old Capitol to formally start his second term.

As he gave an inauguration speech, DeSantis said “freedom lives here in our great Sunshine State of Florida,” one of his major themes.

A crowd of supporters fanned out in front of the historic building as DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis and new Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson took their oaths of office.

Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice Carlos Muniz administered the oath to DeSantis, who placed his hand on a Bible held by first lady Casey DeSantis.

DeSantis defeated Democrat Charlie Crist in the Nov. 8 election by nearly 20 percentage points, as Republicans swept races for state offices. He is widely viewed as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate.
Copyright 2023 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags
Government & Politics LocalGovernor Ron DeSantisFlorida GovernorGovernment
News Service of Florida