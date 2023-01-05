Boil water advisory issued for Englewood Water District after treatment plant loses pressure

A Precautionary Boil Water has been issued for the entire service ar\ea of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the water treatment plant.

Pressure has been restored at the facility and bacteriological testing has begun.

As a precaution, residents in the service area are advised that all water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient or, as an alternative, bottled water could be used.

This notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

Residents may contact the Englewood Water District at 941-474-3217.

The district said that when there is a severe drop in water pressure, either due to a broken water line, loss of power and/or system pressure, or a scheduled outage for repairs, a Precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued.

When this happens, The Englewood Water District is required to inform customers in an affected area.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection/Florida Department of Health require water suppliers to notify customers if conditions exist for possible contamination or contamination is found in samples.

Once necessary repairs are made and a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink, the precautionary boil water notice will be lifted in the same manner it was announced – either a printed notice hung on the front door or through a press release. Once the notice is lifted, it is safe to resume normal water use.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.