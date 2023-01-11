FAA orders airlines delay flights due to system glitch; some airports closed, air traffic slowed

The FAA ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Wednesday to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.

An issue with FAA computer systems affected flights across the U.S. early Wednesday. Some airports, in Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and Richmond, Virginia, were shut down. Airports in Tampa and Orlando reported experiencing delays.

The Associated Press reported that flight tracking website FlightAware reporting 760 delays within, into or out of the United States.

The FAA said it is working to restore its NOTAM, Notice to Air Missions System, which provides a notice to pilots of something they need to know at an airport like weather or a runway closure.

"We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected," an FAA statement said shortly after 6 a.m.

An official at Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers said RSW was still operating as of 6 a.m. but airlines would comply with the FAA order.

