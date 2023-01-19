Temporary U.S. Post Office site opening in Fort Myers Beach

Starting Monday, January 23, Fort Myers Beach customers can begin picking up their mail at a temporary facility in the parking lot of the Fort Myers Beach Post Office, at 200 Carolina Ave. This includes all customers in ZIP Codes 33931 and 33932.

The temporary Post Office will offer retail services and Post Office Boxes, as well as mail and package pickup. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mail and package pickup, as well as Post Office Box service, will also be available on Saturday from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. Retail service will not be available on Saturday and the Post Office will be entirely closed on Sunday.

Post Office Box customers who had a box at the original Post Office can pick up their new key by showing a photo ID during retail hours. Their Post Office Box numbers will remain the same.

The Postal Service is currently in the process of evaluating delivery points on the island to determine the locations where we can safely resume residential and business mail delivery. Until then, customers can pick up their mail at the new temporary Post Office, where there is ample parking. Signage will direct customers to the appropriate location for various services.

Fort Myers Beach customers no longer need to travel to the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, 14080 Jetport Loop, to obtain services.

As a reminder, customers must show a picture ID when picking up mail and packages.

Similar plans are underway for customers on Sanibel Island. More information will be provided upon completion of that work.

