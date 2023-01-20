Boil advisory in effect after FDOT contractor cuts line in Fort Myers

A boil water notice was issued as a result of an FDOT contractor accidently hitting a 2-inch line at Crawford Street.

The following addresses are subject to this precautionary boil water notice:



2203, 2208, 2210, 2212, 2214, 2218, 2222, 2224, 2225, 2226, 2228, 2230, 2234, 2238, 2241, 2243, 2245, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2257, 2259, 2270, 2275, 2291, 2306, 2308, 2320, 2335, 2336, 2403 Cleveland Avenue

2020, 2033, 2035 AND 2037 Hoople Street

1920, 1922 AND 1926 Victoria Avenue



As a precautionary measure, we advise boiling of water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Residents in the affected area can monitor the city website here for updates in the next 48-72 hours. A rescission will be issued as soon as the Department of Environmental Protection permits.

