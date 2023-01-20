West Winterberry Bridge in Marco Island repaired, reopened

The temporary repairs to the West Winterberry Bridge in Marco Island have been completed and approved by the Florida Department of Transportation and the bridge is now open for vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

FDOT had mandated that the bridge be closed to all traffic immediately after discovering that the post tensioning system had come loose making the bridge susceptible to collapse.

The bridge was closed Wednesday to all vehicular traffic, bicycles, and pedestrians.

