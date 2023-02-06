Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers of upcoming temporary pool closures

Lee County Parks and Recreation reminds swimmers that community pools will be closed Saturday, Feb. 11, for annual staff training.

The locations that will be temporarily closed include:



San Carlos Community Pool, 8208 Sanibel Blvd., Fort Myers

Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres

Pine Island Community Pool, 5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia

North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers

Signs have been posted at the sites to inform pool patrons of the one-day closing.

Lee County lifeguards are tested annually for their performance skills and abilities. This ensures guards meet Lee County's safety standards.

Pools will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 14, with normal operating hours. County pools are closed Sundays and Mondays, except during summer. For more information about all Lee County pools, visit www.leeparks.org/pools.

