© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Lee County Parks & Recreation reminds swimmers of upcoming temporary pool closures

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST
Pine Island Community Pool.JPG
File photo
/
WGCU
Pine Island Community Pool reopening

Lee County Parks and Recreation reminds swimmers that community pools will be closed Saturday, Feb. 11, for annual staff training.

The locations that will be temporarily closed include:

  • San Carlos Community Pool, 8208 Sanibel Blvd., Fort Myers
  • Lehigh Acres Community Pool, 1400 W. Fifth St., Lehigh Acres
  • Pine Island Community Pool, 5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia
  • North Fort Myers Community Pool, 5170 Orange Grove Blvd., North Fort Myers

Signs have been posted at the sites to inform pool patrons of the one-day closing.
Lee County lifeguards are tested annually for their performance skills and abilities. This ensures guards meet Lee County's safety standards.

Pools will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 14, with normal operating hours. County pools are closed Sundays and Mondays, except during summer. For more information about all Lee County pools, visit www.leeparks.org/pools.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsSwimmingLee County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff