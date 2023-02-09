Bradenton man who led Jan. 6 breach of line that collapsed D.C. police perimeter pleads guilty

A Bradenton man and self-identified Proud Boy plead guilty Thursday to charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, plead guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 23.

According to court documents, publicly available footage depicts Scott in a black ballistic vest and ski goggles on the lower west terrace of the Capitol, at the front of a large crowd that was yelling at U.S. Capitol Police officers defending a staircase leading to the upper west terrace of the Building.

Scott can be seen pushing two USCP officers backward, up the steps. He appears to be one of the first, or perhaps the first, person to initiate contact with law enforcement at this location. Following Scott’s assault, members of the crowd behind him surged through the gap in the police line created by his conduct, and ultimately committed the first breach of the U.S. Capitol Building that day.

John Minchillo/AP / AP FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The founder of the Hawaii Proud Boys chapter and another man who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and posed for a picture in front of a door one of them inked with the words “Murder the Media” have admitted to a felony charge in the riot. Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the group’s Hawaii chapter, and Nicholas DeCarlo, of Fort Worth, Texas pleaded guilty on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, to obstructing the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The charge of obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers carries a statutory maximum of eight years in prison. All charges carry potential financial penalties. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including approximately 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

