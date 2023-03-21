Lee County commissioners accept funding to help homelessness

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept $418,900 of grant money to help 20 households experiencing homelessness.

The grant is from Emergency Solutions RUSH funding and priority will go to those who are homeless because of Hurricane Ian. Lee County submits the grant applications for State of Florida Department of Children and Families’ Office on Homelessness funding because they are the “lead agency” of the Lee County Continuum of Care.

The Lee County Continuum of Care is comprised of agencies, governments and advocates who serve those who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The Lee County Homeless Coalition and Lee County Human & Veteran Service coordinate this effort.

Lee County was made aware of additional funding in February in the Emergency Solution Grants, Rapid Unsheltered Survivor Housing Fund (ESG-RUSH). From there, Lee County Human and Veteran Services published a competitive application on February 13 and decided to recommend funding for Catholic Charities.

ESG-RUSH funds will be distributed by Human & Veteran Services through a sub-recipient contract with Catholic Charities. The funds must be used by January 17, 2025.

Those who are still homeless or have other unmet needs because of Hurricane Ian should contact the Coordinated Entry line at (239) 533-7996.

