Three Marco Island police officers suspended; mislead department

Three Marco Island police officers have been suspended for their part in telling the department that one of them had completed training that he hadn't.

The suspensions of Sergeant Mark Haueter, Captain John Wallace and Reserve Officer Ed d’Alesandro came after the Marco Island Police Department conducted an administrative review and found that the three attempted to misinform the department that Haueter participated in a firearms qualifications exercise on February 22, 2023, when, in fact, he did not.

The discrepancy was discovered on February 24 as a result of the Department’s internal controls.

All three officers agreed to forgo a formal investigation and accept disciplinary measures, including a 160-hour suspension without pay, a two-year last chance agreement and mandatory training.

Police Chief Tracy Frazzano said that the action of the officers fell short of meeting the values of the Marco Island Police Department and accountability requires consequences from their lapse of professional judgment.

