FGCU professor one of five appointees to the Board of Physical Therapy Practice

Ellen Donald, an FGCU assistant professor, is one of five people appointed Friday to the Board of Physical Therapy Practice.

File photo / WGCU Ellen Donald, FGCU assistant professor

In addition to Donald, Governor Ron DeSantis also named Steven Chenoweth, Rebecca Matthews, and Dr. Michele Morgan and reappointed of Paul Kleponis to the board.

Donald, of Alva, is an Assistant Professor for Florida Gulf Coast University. She currently serves as Florida’s representative on the Board of Directors of the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Boston University, her master’s degree in adult education from Syracuse University, and her doctorate degree in educational measurement and research from the University of South Florida.

Chenoweth, of Amelia Island, is the Owner and Physical Therapist of Advance Rehabilitation Management Group, LLC.; Matthews of Tallahassee, is the Vice President of Automated Health Systems; Morgan, of Lakewood Ranch, is the President of the Sarasota Campus of Keiser University; Kleponis, of Clermont, is a former Senior Physical Therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

