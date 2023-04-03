Entirety of town of Fort Myers Beach under a boil water advisory

A precautionary boil water advisory is in place for the entire island area of Fort Myers Beach.

A Code Red message from the town announced the advisory Monday afternoon.

Due to chlorine residual out of standard compliance levels, as a precaution, residents and others were advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of 1 minute is sufficient.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, call the Utilities Department at (239) 463-9914.

