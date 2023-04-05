Fort Myers Beach gets $11.9M, is first award recipient via state's emergency bridge loan program

The Town of Fort Myers Beach is the first recipient of funds via the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan, receiving $11.9 million in a check presentation Wednesday.

The program, administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, helps support government operations that may have been impacted by hurricanes Ian or Nicole, bridging the gap while they await federal relief or for their revenues recover.

“With this award, we will be able to continue keeping the lights on and keep people working as we work to recover,” Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers said.

The Local government Emergency Bridge Loan is a one-time $50 million appropriation to fund governmental operations within eligible Florida counties and municipalities and bridge the gap between the time of the hurricane and the time additional funding sources or revenues are secured. “Governmental Operations” includes costs associated with continuing, expanding, or modifying local governmental operations to meet disaster-related needs and includes costs such as, but not limited to, staff salaries and payroll.

Counties and municipalities located in an area designated in the Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declarations for Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole are eligible to apply. An applicant must demonstrate that it may suffer or has suffered substantial loss of its tax or other revenues as a result of the hurricane and establish a need for financial assistance to enable it to continue to perform its governmental operations to be eligible.

DEO is accepting applications on a rolling basis until available funds are exhausted. Eligible applicants are encouraged to use this checklist to submit the required documentation and information via email to LocalGovernmentBridge@DEO.MyFlorida.com. For more information about the Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/LocalGovernmentBridge

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.