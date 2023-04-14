Reopening set for renovated Lee County Public Library in Riverdale
The newly renovated Lee County Riverdale Public Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers, will reopen at noon April 25.
Regular operating hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The 7,250-square-foot library underwent a complete interior and exterior renovation to enhance its functionality and appearance.
The interior renovations provide a more efficient and flexible use of the space.
- Raised ceilings and window heights
- Central service desk
- Separate spaces for adults, teens and children
- Teen space with a dedicated collection and computers exclusively for teens
- New public access computers and Wi-Fi access points
- Meeting room with updated technology and a foldable glass wall to create a larger space for programs and meetings
- All new shelving, some on casters to move within the space for flexibility
- Enhanced print and media collections including the latest releases and classic gems
- Redesigned staff areas to improve workflow
The external improvements include architectural, landscaping and parking lot upgrades that will enhance the functionality and appearance of the library.
- Shaded outdoor reading nooks with comfortable seating
- Covered entry with convenient seating
- Redesigned parking lot
- New book returns
- LED parking lot lights
- Updated landscaping including native plants
- New bike rack and flagpole
Initial construction on the $4 million project began in May 2022 and was paid from existing library funds.
A community celebration will be held Saturday, June 10, at the library.
WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.