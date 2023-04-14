Reopening set for renovated Lee County Public Library in Riverdale

The newly renovated Lee County Riverdale Public Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers, will reopen at noon April 25.

Regular operating hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The 7,250-square-foot library underwent a complete interior and exterior renovation to enhance its functionality and appearance.

The interior renovations provide a more efficient and flexible use of the space.

Raised ceilings and window heights

Central service desk

Separate spaces for adults, teens and children

Teen space with a dedicated collection and computers exclusively for teens

New public access computers and Wi-Fi access points

Meeting room with updated technology and a foldable glass wall to create a larger space for programs and meetings

All new shelving, some on casters to move within the space for flexibility

Enhanced print and media collections including the latest releases and classic gems

Redesigned staff areas to improve workflow

The external improvements include architectural, landscaping and parking lot upgrades that will enhance the functionality and appearance of the library.

Shaded outdoor reading nooks with comfortable seating

Covered entry with convenient seating

Redesigned parking lot

New book returns

LED parking lot lights

Updated landscaping including native plants

New bike rack and flagpole

Initial construction on the $4 million project began in May 2022 and was paid from existing library funds.

A community celebration will be held Saturday, June 10, at the library.

