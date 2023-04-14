© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Reopening set for renovated Lee County Public Library in Riverdale

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published April 14, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT
Riverdale Library Renovations Exterior.jpg
File
/
WGCU

The newly renovated Lee County Riverdale Public Library, 2421 Buckingham Road, Fort Myers, will reopen at noon April 25.

Regular operating hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The 7,250-square-foot library underwent a complete interior and exterior renovation to enhance its functionality and appearance.

The interior renovations provide a more efficient and flexible use of the space.

  • Raised ceilings and window heights
  • Central service desk
  • Separate spaces for adults, teens and children
  • Teen space with a dedicated collection and computers exclusively for teens
  • New public access computers and Wi-Fi access points
  • Meeting room with updated technology and a foldable glass wall to create a larger space for programs and meetings
  • All new shelving, some on casters to move within the space for flexibility
  • Enhanced print and media collections including the latest releases and classic gems
  • Redesigned staff areas to improve workflow

The external improvements include architectural, landscaping and parking lot upgrades that will enhance the functionality and appearance of the library.

  • Shaded outdoor reading nooks with comfortable seating
  • Covered entry with convenient seating
  • Redesigned parking lot
  • New book returns
  • LED parking lot lights
  • Updated landscaping including native plants
  • New bike rack and flagpole

Initial construction on the $4 million project began in May 2022 and was paid from existing library funds.

A community celebration will be held Saturday, June 10, at the library.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsBooksLee County Library SystemLibraries
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff