DeSantis joke? Prison, competing theme park near Disney World part of 'endless possibilities'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Walt Disney World on Monday by announcing legislation that will use the regulatory powers of Florida government to exert unprecedented oversight on the park resort’s rides and monorail.

Lawmakers will introduce a bill in coming weeks that would end an exemption for Disney parks when it comes to ride inspections by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, DeSantis said at a news conference near Disney World.

Somewhat tongue-in-cheek, DeSantis also suggested Monday that the new board or lawmakers could take other actions with the Disney’s 27,000 acres (10,926 hectares) in central Florida, such as building a state park, a competing theme park or a prison.

“I think the possibilities are endless,” DeSantis said.

The agriculture agency is responsible for inspecting amusement rides in Florida, but an exception was carved out for the state’s largest theme park operators, such as Disney and Universal Destinations & Experiences. Under the proposal, the exemption would end for rides located in special districts, which basically targets just Disney World.

During an April 3 shareholders’ meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger criticized DeSantis’ actions as “anti-business and anti-Florida.” An emailed inquiry seeking comment was sent to Disney on Monday.

Also, DeSantis said his hand-picked board to replace the former Reedy Creek leaders will consider how undeveloped Disney land can be used, suggesting the possibility of a state park, workforce housing or a prison.

“They thought that they could create some type of development agreements that would essentially render everything that we did null and void and put them in control in perpetuity for this,” DeSantis said. “Well, that’s not going to work. That’s not going to fly.”

DeSantis’ appearance Monday at the Reedy Creek Administration Building in Lake Buena Vista was the latest move in escalating tensions between DeSantis and the entertainment giant, which is a major financial engine for the state.

The tensions are rooted in Disney last year opposing a controversial state law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. DeSantis and Republican lawmakers initially moved to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which the state created in the 1960s and essentially gave Disney control over issues such as land use, fire protection and sewer services that are typically handled by local governments.

But in February, lawmakers passed a DeSantis-backed bill that shifted control away from Disney and allowed DeSantis to appoint a five-member Board of Supervisors for the district. The bill also renamed the district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The issue was refueled recently, however, after disclosures that the former Reedy Creek board turned over most of its powers to Disney before DeSantis was able to seat his board.

DeSantis on Monday said the agreement between Disney and previous supervisors was illegal, claiming it was self-dealing and proper advance notice wasn’t given before the old board approved it, and that lawmakers had the authority to revoke it.

The governor also suggested the new board should sell the district’s utility in order to pay down the district’s $1 billion debts.

In taking on Disney, DeSantis has advanced his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle political opponents and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals. It is a strategy he is likely to follow through his expected 2024 run for the White House.