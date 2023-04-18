Lee County launches new down payment assistance program

A new Community Development Block Grant Homeownership Assistance Program is available for Lee County residents to provide down payment assistance to those with qualifying income.

If you are purchasing an existing or new single-family home (or condominium /townhouse) in unincorporated Lee County, you may qualify for assistance.

The maximum price for the home being purchased is $380,000. The amount of assistance includes up to 50% of the lender-required minimum down payment. Additional mortgage subsidy may be provided to ensure the housing payment is affordable to the purchaser. Maximum assistance in any case will be $75,000.

Homebuyers must agree to occupy the property as their principal homesteaded residence and not own any other homes at the time of application. A second mortgage will be placed on the property for a term of five years and will reduce at a rate of 20% per year.

Funds are available on a first-come, first-ready basis.

More information and program applications can be found at www.leegov.com/dhs/assistance/financial.

