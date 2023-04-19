Cape Coral rescinds temporary burn ban; caution still urged

The temporary burn ban issued by the City of Cape Coral on March 10, 2023 has been rescinded.

Residents are urged to continue to use caution with recreation and cooking fires. Recreational fires must comply with the stipulations of the City’s Code of Ordinance for recreational burns, such as being 25’ from any structure, having an extinguishment source, and the fire must be kept to a maximum of 3’ in diameter and 2’ in height.

Recreational fires are not intended for vegetation or rubbish disposal, per Ordinance. More information on burning in the City of Cape Coral can be found at: www.capecoralfire.com/burn-regulations.

In addition, the Cape Coral Fire Department continues to request the community be vigilant in not disposing of lit smoking materials outdoors, including from a car window.

