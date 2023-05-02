Marco Island's West Winterberry Bridge will be closed May 11

The West Winterberry Bridge on Marco Island will be closed due to repair work from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11th.

The closure is to allow Manhattan Road and Bridge Company to remove, replace, and adjust post-tensioning tendons on the bridge. The first replacement was done in March and this repair will include replacing a second corroded post-tensioning transverse tendon.

The tendons hold the bridge support slabs together.

Residents can use San Marco Road as an alternate route and posted signs to redirect traffic. Delays should be anticipated and alternative routes planned.

Boat traffic under the bridge will be limited to one span. Boaters should use caution and proceed at idle speed since only one direction of boat traffic will be able to cross under the bridge at a time.

A full replacement of West Winterberry Bridge is planned for later this year with the project start date dependent on the issuance of a permit from Florida Department of Transportation, FDOT grant execution, public bidding, awarding the contract, and availability of materials.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.