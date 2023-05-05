20th Circuit Judge McHugh a finalist for Florida Supreme Court

Four appellate judges and two circuit judges are finalists to replace former Florida Supreme Court Justice Ricky Polston, according to a list of candidates sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis by a state nominating commission.

Four judges serving on the 6th District Court of Appeal — Chief Judge Meredith Sasso and Judges Joshua Mize, Jared Smith and John Stargel — are among the finalists selected by the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission.

File / WGCU Judge Thomas McHugh

Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Thomas Palermo and 20th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas McHugh, based in Lee County, also made the cut from a pool of 15 applicants, a notice distributed Friday by nominating commission Chairman Fred Karlinsky said.

The 20th Judicial Circuit is made up of five Southwest Florida counties.

Three candidates applied before an initial April 3 deadline to replace Polston, who left the Supreme Court in March and was named general counsel of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.

The nominating commission extended the application deadline to April 18 and interviewed 15 applicants this week. Two of the initial applicants — Sasso and Palermo — are on the list of finalists submitted to DeSantis, who will make the appointment to the seven-member Supreme Court.

The Republican governor has appointed four of the current justices — Chief Justice Carlos Muniz and Justices John Couriel, Jamie Grosshans and Renatha Francis.