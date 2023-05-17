Small details in $117B state budget: from python removal to 'accurate' state history program

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida lawmakers this month passed a record $117 billion budget that covers more than 500 pages and includes high-profile issues such as money for schools, health care, environmental projects and road construction.

But also tucked inside the spending plan are more than 1,500 projects pushed by individual lawmakers and fine print that details how tax dollars must be used. The budget, which will take effect July 1, still needs approval from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has line-item veto power.

Here are examples of some of the details included in the budget: