Melissa Blazier appointed Collier County Supervisor of Elections

Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the appointment of Melissa Blazier as Collier County Supervisor of Elections.

Blazier, of Naples, is the Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections for Collier County.

She is a current member of the National Association of Election Officials and the International Association of Government Officials. Blazier earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Hodges University.

The appointment came after the recent retirement of Jennifer Edwards, who had been supervising elections in Collier for more than 20 years.

