Public meeting set June 20 at workshop on Cape Coral Bridge

The Lee County Department of Transportation, in coordination with the Florida Department of Transportation District One, is conducting an Alternatives Workshop as part of the Project Development and Environment Study for the Cape Coral Bridge.

The public is welcome to attend the drop-in style workshop about the study from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Florida Southwestern State College, Lee Campus, U Building, Room U102, 8099 College Parkway in Fort Myers.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners, in planning for growth and alleviating congestion, has delved into the Cape Coral Bridge Project as a priority at several Board workshops.

The study is focused on the bridge and roadway approaches from Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral to McGregor Boulevard in south Fort Myers, a distance of 2.1 miles.

To receive federal funding, the study must include all viable building alternatives for the project, including a “no-build” option, which means leaving it as it is now. The PD&E study will conclude with a recommendation as to which alternative will move forward to design. Comments provided at the public meeting will become part of the study.

Workshop materials will be available at www.capecoralbridgeproject.com following the public meeting. People will be able to review the alternatives being evaluated for the PD&E study and provide comments to be included in the study until three weeks after the meeting, which will be July 11.

Lee County is distributing a newsletter to property owners and tenants adjacent to the project to increase awareness of the public workshop. The county will also use additional community engagement tools, such as its Lee County Government newsletter and social media.

Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) or people who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Lee County ADA Coordinator Joan LaGuardia at 239-839-6038 or JLaguardia@leecounty.gov at least seven days prior to the meeting.

